Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

LEAF stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

