Lear’s (LEA) Peer Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Lear (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

