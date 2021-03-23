Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $24.88. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 34,003 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

