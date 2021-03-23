Leede Jones Gab Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.25.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

