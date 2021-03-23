LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 25,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,243,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,648 shares of company stock worth $260,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.