LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $265.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

TREE traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $220.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,044. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.85. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LendingTree by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.