Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.56 Million

Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $781.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.05 million and the lowest is $731.68 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

NYSE LII opened at $303.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.12. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,442. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

