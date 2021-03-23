Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

