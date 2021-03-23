Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.55. 6,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,988. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.15. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.