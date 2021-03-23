Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.81. 615,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,826,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock valued at $354,331,444. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

