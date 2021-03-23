Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. 11,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,466. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

