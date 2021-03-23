Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

