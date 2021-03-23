Leuthold Group LLC Has $17.97 Million Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 1.45% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,654. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.