Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $304.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.44 and its 200 day moving average is $252.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.