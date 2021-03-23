Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.