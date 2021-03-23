Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 117,174 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 193.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

