Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.89 and its 200 day moving average is $477.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.78 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

