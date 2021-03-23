Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,125,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,892. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

