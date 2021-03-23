Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.62. 55,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

