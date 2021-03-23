Leuthold Group LLC Sells 15,279 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,749. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.30. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.