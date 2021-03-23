Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.