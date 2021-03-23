Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,351. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

