Leuthold Group LLC Sells 26,531 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 1.70% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 133,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,984. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

