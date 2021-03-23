Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

