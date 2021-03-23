Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,265. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

