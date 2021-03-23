Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,764 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

