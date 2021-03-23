Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 353,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

