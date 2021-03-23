Leuthold Group LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Centene by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.