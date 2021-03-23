Leuthold Group LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 40,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,478. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

