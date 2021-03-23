Leuthold Group LLC Sells 76,016 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust comprises about 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,089. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.