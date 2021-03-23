Leuthold Group LLC Sells 773 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.