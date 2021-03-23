Leuthold Group LLC Sells 828 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,863. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

