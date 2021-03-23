Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,651. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $185.84 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

