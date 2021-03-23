LGO Token (LGO) Price Tops $0.46

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One LGO Token token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LGO Token has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. LGO Token has a market cap of $24.98 million and $1.12 million worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

LGO Token Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 tokens. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts

LGO Token Token Trading

