Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.03

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 17972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

