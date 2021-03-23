Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $39.72. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 479,405 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $632.27 million, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.