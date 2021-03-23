Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $857,314.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $857,314.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00335582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.