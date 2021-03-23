Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Tops $496,391.09

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $496,391.09 and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

