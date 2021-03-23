Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

