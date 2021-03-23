Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.89

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €208.89 ($245.75) and traded as high as €227.80 ($268.00). Linde shares last traded at €224.80 ($264.47), with a volume of 2,462,648 shares traded.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €208.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

