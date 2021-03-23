Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810,109 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.1% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Linde worth $1,265,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,776. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.