LINKA One Day Volume Reaches $17,707.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $3.34 million and $17,707.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.