Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $4.88 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $623.16 million and $304.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00008938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013023 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,527,633 coins and its circulating supply is 127,592,395 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

