Litecoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $191.88 or 0.00350950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.80 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,719,865 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

