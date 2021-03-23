Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 0.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 17,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,912. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

