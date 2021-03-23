Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Livent worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Livent stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

