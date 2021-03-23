Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 30th

Lixiang Education’s (NASDAQ:LXEH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Lixiang Education had issued 3,333,400 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $30,833,950 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the expiration of Lixiang Education’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of NASDAQ LXEH opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Lixiang Education has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68.
Lixiang Education Company Profile
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.