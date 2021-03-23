loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 2.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,097,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.