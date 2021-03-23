Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

