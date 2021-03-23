Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.17.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

L stock opened at C$66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

